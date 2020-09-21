Bicycle Talk Episode 215: September 21st 2020 Ron’s Rant: Dressing for a cold Spin Class. Really? On a Positive Side. Best TDF in years! More later in show. No teams expelled for Covid – 19. The Maintenance Minute: The Human repair stand. Reflections from this past weekend’s FTF in NY. Ron explains how to re-rail your chain without turning into a greasy mess. Content: 2020 Tour de France. Bennet and Pogacar crown it all. Amazing race. Amazing new riders. Emotion and why Ron loves bicycle racing. Lets talk about the new Slovenian superstars, Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič. Ron talks Giro de Italia and Vuelta a España. Swift expansion. Events and final comments.