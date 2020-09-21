Bicycle Talk Episode 214: September 14th 2020 Ron’s Rant: Fall weather. The good, the bad, and the ugly. On a positive side: TDF 2020 Wow! Farm Fork Fondo CT!!!!! Rocky Hill Cyclocross Training Series Wed September 16, 2020 Rocky Hill, CT. The Maintenance Minute: Singlespeed Workshop: Convert your bike to single speed How to convert an old frame into a single speed commuting hack. Content: FTF Fondo CT. wrap-up. The Tour de France, Wow. More to come. From Portland Oregon. Traffic Gardens Bloom in Oregon. Industry news: Will 2020-style demand for bikes continue into 2021? Nobody knows, and anyone who claims otherwise does so at their peril. Events and final comments.