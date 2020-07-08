Today, I discussed my concern that people are going into shops or in places where masks should be worn and wearing them incorrectly. I saw at least three people in one store with their mouths covered and their noses uncovered. I explained why this is a worthless act and why you need BOTH your nose and mouth covered. I also explained if you have a health or emotional reason why you can’t or won’t cover both your nose and mouth, the healthful, safe, considerate thing is not to enter the store, nor go to places with crowds where it’s difficult to maintain distance. The solution to shopping is either to get curbside or delivery service, or have someone else shop for you!

I gave a history of the advent of hygiene, and how that has helped with our health and longevity. I also talked about diverticular disease!