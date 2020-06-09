This week, once again I cautioned people about running out too soon and continuing to take coronavirus seriously. I cautioned about wearing masks and wearing them correctly, respecting others’ comfort level, and using caution about gathering in large groups.

We also discussed ways that screen time can be bad for you! Did you know that many adults spend as much as 11 hours/day looking at screens? This would be especially true if your job requires it. It can affect the emotional development in kids, and the ability to pay attention in anyone. So limit screen time and find ways to enjoy the IRL world!

We reminded folks once again that when you’re outside you need to be mindful of ticks, and the good things that can act as natural insect repellants. Also, a nice review of current supplements that can help to repair joints.