This week I talked about how it’s important to keep your endothelium intact! That’s the lining of the inside of your blood vessels. If it’s leaky, the virus can get in, damage the pericytes that keep your blood vessels elastic, cause more leakage, and encourage clots! This is very bad for people who have chronic inflammation, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. We talk about how to keep those blood vessels strong to help to prevent that from happening with foods, supplements, and activity.

There has also been concern that people taking ACE inhibitors and ARBS for their blood pressure increase their ACE2 receptors, giving more sites in the lungs for the virus to bind. So is it a good idea to keep taking those drugs? Listen and find out!