Well, TODAY is 4/20/20, so we thought we’d talk about CHOCOLATE. No, I’m kidding, of course it’s Cannabis Day in the USA! So we talked about the benefits of CBD for pain and inflammation, and that it possibly calm the inflammation of the coronavirus. It also can help with anxiety during the pandemic. We also discussed weight during the pandemic, some suggestions to ease it, and the fact that we’re up to 42% obesity in the USA.