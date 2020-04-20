This week, I focused on the basic supplements that are thought to be helpful, emphasizing that there is no one thing that has been definitively proven to eradicate SARS-CoV-2. We are using common sense with things that work for viruses in general. The same goes for the use of pharmaceuticals, although there are some clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and a new drug called APNO1. It’s still necessary to wash, rest, and physically distance.

I also discussed the importance of exercise, clean eating, and cleaning the nose, throat, and of course hands. I finished with the importance of kindness at this time.