Officer Bouthillier explains that this was “a routine call for service in East Haddam – a landowner discovered this buckshot by an arrow on his property – turned into a bit more. The deer was most likely legally taken, as it was during archery season, but we had no way of knowing who had shot the deer as they can run over a mile sometimes. The landowner did not want the deer so we were in the process of removing it from the property in order to donate the meat to Hunters for the Hungry, when a man who lives nearby trespassed onto the property in order to water his “garden”. He informed us his landlord told him he could not grow the plants outside of his apartment so he transplanted them next door. This picture was taken at our Eastern District Headquarters in Marlborough just prior to the marijuana plants being disposed of in a burn barrel.“

Photo credit to now-retired Officer Scott Arsenault.