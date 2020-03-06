By Kyle Jackson

Minnesota native Yung Gravy and Canadian native bbno$ have been friends for as long as their careers have existed. The duo finally decided to collaborate on another project after the release of “Baby Gravy EP” in 2017, and the wait was worth it.



For those not familiar with the duo’s previous work, they make simple yet creative pop-rap centered more around being outrageous than on the actual quality of the music. This laid-back style comes through clearly on their music, and has recently landed bbno$ a number one single with track “Lalala,” released June 2019.

Capitalizing on the buzz produced by “Lalala,” the team-up hopes to draw even more attention, and succeeds. The album is brimming with humor, and seems to be more fun to make than to listen to. This is clear on tracks like “Off The Goop,” where they landed legendary bedroom pop producer Cuco, but seem to spend the entire track talking about money and clout. Tracks like “Justin Bieber Wrist,” and “Bandsville,” suffer from similar problems.

Problems aside, some tracks shine in simplicity. The fun-loving nature of their interplay on the Spanish-inspired track “Welcome to Chilis,” stands out as a highlight, and the feature from TrippyThaKid on “Cadbury Creme,” seems both important for the song and well executed.



“shining on my ex” stands out as a great single, but doubles as a fine closer for a project that lasts all but twenty-five minutes. However, this runtime seems appropriate, considering the duo has little to say, and just want to have some fun with their fans.

My favorite track on the record is definitely “Gasoline, Pt.2.” Yung Gravy spits lines referencing pop culture like Dragon Ball Z, while bbno$ capitalizes on each phrase, speeding up as the track continues until breaking into his singing voice. The bass backbeat is perfectly timed, and drum breaks seem precise. Voice-altering filters cover Yung Gravy in the outro, which is a perfect end for a sequel track that sounds slightly similar on a second listen to the original.

These two succeed at what they do, and I can’t imagine them trying to make something actually serious, which is what makes this record so fun to listen to. Even though the lyricism is laughable, that’s the point. Overall, short but good, and deserving of anticipating a possible “Baby Gravy 3.”



Rating: 6.5/10