As the Volunteer Coordinator of Joshua’s Tract Conservation and Historic Trust since the late 90s, Andy Woodcock has a wealth of information to share about this local organization whose conservation and preservation efforts are visible throughout the northeastern part of Connecticut. My conversation with Andy covered a little bit of the history of the organization, named in honor of the son of Uncas the sachem of the Mohegans. We also discussed the nuts and bolts of acquiring, curating and maintaining the many properties that dot parts of the Quiet Corner of the state.