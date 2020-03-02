Play

As the Volunteer Coordinator of Joshua’s Tract Conservation and Historic Trust since the late 90s, Andy Woodcock has a wealth of information to share about this local organization whose conservation and preservation efforts are visible throughout the northeastern part of Connecticut. My conversation with Andy covered a little bit of the history of the organization, named in honor of the son of Uncas the sachem of the Mohegans. We also discussed the nuts and bolts of acquiring, curating and maintaining the many properties that dot parts of the Quiet Corner of the state.

Photos by Béné Naudin: Bradley Buchanan Woods and Friedman Forest Preserve


Photos by Christine Acebo: Veteran trail crew from UConn fraternity Delta Epsilon Psi prepare for a winter clearing at Knowlton Hill Preserve in Mansfield.


Interview recorded on January 16, 2020. Musical theme: “Cascades” Podington Bear, Soundofpicture.com

