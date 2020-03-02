February 26th 2020 Bicycle Talk Episode 187 Ron’s Rant of the Week: Bikes and parking garages. So what’s the big deal here? Why don’t parking garages have a safe space for parking your bike? On a positive side A big shout out to Jed Kornbluh and CCAP for the Bike Swap last weekend. The Maintenance Minute: Bicycle repair stands. Should you own one? Ron reviews the options including making your own. Content: Bike Cops for Kids. Shout out to the podcast The war on cars. Racing: The UAE Tour. Chris Froome is back and racing. 21st annual Bike Summit preview. Outer Bike Explaintion. E-Bikes. Is 20mph too fast? Ben Serotta returns. Events calendar