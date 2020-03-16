The 2020 Coronavirus outbreak is not only historic in its scope, but in the response to it. I’ve never seen such an intense global response to an illness. Conferences, sporting events, concerts, public events canceled. Universities and schools shutting down for the semester. People being encouraged to practice social distancing, stay home more, only go to the doctor if it’s a real emergency, change travel plans. Businesses being affected, including my own. And the big question: how long will we be in this status? We try to sort through the info glut for some basic practical information.

Also, elderberry is good for nerve pain, ginger for inflammation, and cinnamon for diabetes!