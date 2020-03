It’s the 2020 Know Your Farmer Fair! It’s at Town Hall in Willimantic, CT. It’s a great way to get to know the local people who grow your food! There will be produce, meat, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, and jams and jellies for sale. I had a question about more info about the coronavirus, so I discussed it some more. You also get to hear how Ron and I met! And, the health benefits of chocolate.