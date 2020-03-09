This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 6, 2020.

For the news, we covered the movement to establish a new Middle Eastern and South Asian Cultural Center on campus, ConnPIRG testifying in support of a bill to ban styrofoam in Connecticut, and students studying abroad being urged to return home due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

We featured two news packages this week. One was produced by WHUS’s Brianna Hidalgo about a Jars of Acceptance event held during NEDA week. The other was about the Nutmeg Referendum Fee Increase, produced by Grace McFadden.

WHUS Training Director Rita Plante sat in the studio with us to talk about her job as training director and the best and worst concerts she’s been to.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kara Murray.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

