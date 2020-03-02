This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 28, 2020.

For the news, we covered a former UConn soccer player suing the university after her scholarship was revoked, the recognition of UConn as a top producer of Fulbright scholars, the induction of UConn Vice President for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Dr. Radenka Maric as an American Association for the Advancement of Science fellow, and UConn’s 18-hour dance marathon HuskyTHON raising over $1.5 million last Saturday.

Our featured news package was produced by WHUS correspondent Alethea Kavarnos and covers the Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Chinese Undergraduate Association and Vietnamese Student Association.

Kacey Macedo and Maia Smith joined us in the studio to talk about their involvement in National Eating Disorder Awareness Week and the events happening on campus about it.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Sophia Scorziello.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

