This onsite interview takes place in the Homer Babbidge Library’s Conservation Lab where we are led by UConn Library Conservator Natalie Granados on a tour. Natalie demonstrates the tools and machinery in the lab which she uses everyday to restore, preserve and house the fragile collections at both the UConn Archives and general Babbidge Collection. This episode draws on the rich audioscapes that surround Natalie’s work, which are not the usual sounds found in a library or archives.

