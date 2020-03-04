This onsite interview takes place in the Homer Babbidge Library’s Conservation Lab where we are led by UConn Library Conservator Natalie Granados on a tour. Natalie demonstrates the tools and machinery in the lab which she uses everyday to restore, preserve and house the fragile collections at both the UConn Archives and general Babbidge Collection. This episode draws on the rich audioscapes that surround Natalie’s work, which are not the usual sounds found in a library or archives.

logo by Melica Bloom

About The Author

Graham Stinnett

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.