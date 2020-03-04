Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.



Purity Ring — stardew

Tame Impala — Borderline; Breathe Deeper; Lost In Yesterday; Is It True

Best Coast — Different Light; Everything Has Changed; For The First Time; Master Of My Own Mind

Wolf Parade — Under Glass; Forest Green; Against the Day

Anges Obel — Broken Sleep; Island of Doom; Parliament Of Owls

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats — 05 DIET_; 06 So.Incredible

DRAMA — Years; Hold On; Gimme Gimme; Nine One One

Hello Forever — Some Faith; Anywhere Is Everywhere; Colours In The Sky; Rise