Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.
Purity Ring — stardew
Tame Impala — Borderline; Breathe Deeper; Lost In Yesterday; Is It True
Best Coast — Different Light; Everything Has Changed; For The First Time; Master Of My Own Mind
Wolf Parade — Under Glass; Forest Green; Against the Day
Anges Obel — Broken Sleep; Island of Doom; Parliament Of Owls
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats — 05 DIET_; 06 So.Incredible
DRAMA — Years; Hold On; Gimme Gimme; Nine One One
Hello Forever — Some Faith; Anywhere Is Everywhere; Colours In The Sky; Rise
New Spins: Week of 3/2/20
Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.
Leave a Reply