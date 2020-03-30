Bicycle Talk Episode 192 March 25th 2020. Ron’s Rant of the week: Covid – 19 same as last week. But also we are losing pedestrians to motorized vehicles. Sad to see, but pedestrian deaths are up. Positive Side. Top 10 good things that have happened because of Covid 19. Maintenance minute: Stephan Colbert changes a flat tire in his garage. See the posting on the Bicycle Talk Facebook Page. Content: Holy Corona! More Corona. In this global health emergency the bicycle shines. Lets talk Social interaction, physical distancing #SIPD

Supporting your Local Shops, small business’s and non profit organizations that profit from bicycle rides. Ron offers some ideas. Ron also talks about using this time to work on your skills. Calendar? What Calendar? Sigh.