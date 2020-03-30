Bicycle Talk Episode 191 March 25th 2020. Ron’s Rant of the week: Covid – 19 same as last week. Again?! The French police are using Strava to catch people out riding their bikes. Really? Positive Side. Still podcasting from home. And today it’s facebook live! Mayor of NYC says get out and ride and walk. Same in Connecticut and other states. Maintenance minute: Your local Bicycle Shop is an essential business! Mayor of NYC announces that Bicycle Shops are essential business’s and can remain open. Other cities and states including Connecticut say the same. Finally being recognized as transportation? Perfect time to go after that old bicycle project that you have been putting off. Content: Holy Corona! More Corona. Crazy amounts of cancelations. Bicycle industry switches gears and clothing manufacturers are making shields and masks. Also parts for respirators. How to ride safely with Covid – 19. Updates from the Connecticut park system. Calendar? What Calendar? Sigh.