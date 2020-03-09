March 4th 2020 Bicycle Talk Episode 188 Ron’s Rant of the Week: Motorized vehicles on sidewalks.

What’s with the scooter traffic in Storrs? On a positive side: Lets begin this year and season on a positive healthy note. Keep your immune system strong. Please be aware not to over train. Fran adds input.

The Maintenance Minute: Numb feet? Tingling toes? What you can do to help. Content. Van Aert parachutes into a race to avoid corona virus issues. And now the corona virus and how it is effecting the bicycle world. Events being canceled or postponed. UAE race stopped with 2 stages to go. More cancelations and postponements. What’s really killing New York City Cyclists? Not the cyclist’s fault. Events calendar. Local and national events coming soon.