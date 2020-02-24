Mike Chambers has worked on many major Hollywood motion pictures in his career: Die Hard, True Lies, Strange Days, Inception, Babe Pig in the City, I am Legend, and the upcoming Tenet and Greyhound to name a few. Chambers is also serving his fifth term as Chair of the Visual Effects Society, an organization for Visual Effects professionals with over 4,000 members worldwide. During our conversation, we discuss how he got his start in the business and what his role is in the Visual Effects arena.