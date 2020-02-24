February 19th 2020 Bicycle Talk Episode 186 Ron’s Rant: Friends, family members, coworkers and aquaintances that tell you that road cycling is too dangerous and complain about cyclists being in their way.

On a positive side: CCAP of Middletown CT having a swap meet fundraiser. Maintenance minute: Pedals, a most under looked mechanism on the bike that is oh, so important. Ron relays an old pedal story. Content: Taipei International Bicycle Show canceled until May due to the Corona Virus. Ron and Fran talk about brain health and your bicycle. Sprints and reason why they are beneficial. Yes they are for everyone even if you don’t race. Lots of great input from Fran! Giving the medical reasons for mixing up your rides. Fran talks Cortisol. Lots of input on proper training to make you stronger and faster on your bike. Ron and Fran talk back pain and cycling. Events: Local and National. CCAP Winter Swap Meet Sat February 22, 2020 West Hartford, CT MARCH 15–17, 2020,

SAFE STREETS FOR EVERYONE: 21ST ANNUAL NATIONAL BIKE SUMMIT ARLINGTON, VA | WASHINGTON, D.C.

Thread City Century set for July 26th 2020.

