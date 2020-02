Annie Wandell stands before her self portrait painted on wood

Windham CT area artist Annie Wandell and I discuss her work as a painter, how she learned to paint, the different phases she’s been through, and the various types of work she has produced. We examine the process by which she comes up with ideas as well as techniques to render them on canvass, wood and other materials.









Interview recorded on December 6, 2019. Musical theme: “Cascades” by Podington Bear, Soundofpicture.com

