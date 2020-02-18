Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.

POLICA — Steady; Forget Me Now; Sea Without Blue

Asgeir — Pictures; Youth; Lazy Giants

Destroyer — It Doesn’t Just Happen; University Hill; The Raven

Forever — Blur; Make It Happen; Brad

Post Animal — Schedule; In a Paradise; Safe or Not; Damaged Goods

Say Hi — Obsidian Oblivion; Non-Linear Time; A Macbook Pro to a Nineties Dell

TORRES — Dressing America; Good Grief; Good Scare; Last Forest

Ezra Furman — The Good Book; If Only The Wind; Devil or Angel

Wavy McGrady — Enlightened