This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 14, 2020.

For the news, we covered the death of former UConn President John DiBiaggio, a $1 million deficit at Rentschler Field due to declines in football attendance, the availability of summer entrepreneurship training to undergrads this summer, and the launch of student mental health group initiatives.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS Correspondent Sophia Scorziello and covers the A Cappella Spring Rush Concert.

UConn Marching Band Logistics Coordinator Lyric McVoy sat in the studio with us to talk about her involvement in the marching band, how their practices work, and her favorite memories in the band.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Grace McFadden.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

