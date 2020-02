I wasn’t on last week because of bronchitis! Will I get to have a year that I don’t catch this malady? Anyway, I rested, ate soup and drank tea, and took immune and lung herbs, and mucolytics. Joe from Coventry wrote in wanting to know about natural treatment for shingles, and Karen from the internet wanted to know how to help her family eat better for Type 2 Diabetes. A good listen!