This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 21, 2020.

For the news, we covered UConn students speaking out against proposed budget cuts, the rolling opening date of UConn’s new performance centers, the UConn Master’s of Business program ranking in the top 20 Financial Times’ list of MBA programs, Fridays for Future’s new image revamping, and a homemade Indian food restaurant operated out of a student’s apartment.

There were no featured news packages this week.

Maria Shah was joined in the studio by Tammana Brar, where they talked about her new club UConn Virsa and the UConn Waterbury campus.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Maria Shah.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

