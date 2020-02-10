This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 7, 2020.

For the news, we covered the death of a UConn student in Coventry, Lizzie’s Curbside celebrating 29 years on campus, the UConn Recovery Community beginning to train students as allies in the recovery process, the completion of the first phase of renovations on the Gant Science Complex, and the development of a new StudentAdmin Google Chrome extension, done by two UConn juniors.

There were no featured news packages this week.

WHUS News Director Kara Murray sat in the studio with us this week to discuss the concerts they’ve been to at WHUS, the upcoming Battle of the Bands, and their radio shows.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Ally Urban.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

