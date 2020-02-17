February 12th 2020 Bicycle Talk Episode 185 Ron’s Rant: The unprepared Cyclist. Tubes, tools, pumps, and dressed poorly for the conditions. Are you that rider? Do you show up for rides unprepared?

On a positive side: USA CYCLING ANNOUNCES 2019 CLUB OF THE YEAR CCAP of Middletown CT. With a mission to ensure all Connecticut youth and their families have access and exposure to an organized state-wide youth cycling league, CCAP hosts practices and clinics of varying skill levels across all disciplines, and safe, fun, and low risk community events to get new riders involved. Maintenance minute:Time to look over your cycling gear and maybe replace some clothing? Holes? Chamois? While you are there, take a serious look at your seat bag or hydration pack and be certain that you will have everything you need for an emergency.

Content: Taipei International Bicycle Show canceled until May due to the Corona Virus. Special Guests: Billy Dudjoc and Ashley Ford Talk about the Leukemia Society / Team in Training. Talk about the big Lake Tahoe coming up this June. Great conversation with old friend Billy and Ashley Ford who has been working for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training for the past 3 years.

Events: Local and National. CCAP Winter Swap Meet Sat February 22, 2020 West Hartford, CT MARCH 15–17, 2020, SAFE STREETS FOR EVERYONE: 21ST ANNUAL NATIONAL BIKE SUMMIT ARLINGTON, VA | WASHINGTON, D.C. Thread City Century set for July 26th 2020.

