Last week I got my first kidney stone! Not so unusual; there is about a 1 in 10 chance that anyone will get them, men around 19% and women 9%. Why am I so lucky? Probably a combination of age, dehydration from both dry winter air and sweating while working out indoors, and too many holiday sweeties! i talk about how kidney stones happen, why they hurt so much, and how to help to prevent and treat them naturally. I also talk about the AMAZING amino acid GLYCINE: my new best friend! Helpful for anxiety, sleep, and detox. A great thing to add for the holidays!

Whatever you celebrate, HAPPY HOLIDAYS, EVERYONE! <3 <3 <3