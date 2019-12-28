Here are the top three albums of the decade from some of our staff here at WHUS. They are in no particular order, and reflect the tastes and opinions of each board member!
Kyle Jackson (Music Director):
- Random Access Memories — Daft Punk
- In A Million Years (SA Tour Edition) — Last Dinosaurs
- Currents — Tame Impala
Sasha Goldblatt (Assistant Music Director):
- The Definition — Jon Bellion
- Melophobia — Cage the Elephant
- Dopamine — BORNS
Faisal Rajan (Program Director):
- To Pimp A Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar
- The Epic — Kamasi Washington
- 6 Feet Beneath the Moon — King Krule
Rita Plante (Training Director):
- AM — Arctic Monkeys
- Melophobia — Cage the Elephant
- Wiped Out! — The Neighbourhood
Ryan Mahoney (Live Production Director):
- Terraformer — Thank You Scientist
- Land Animal — Bent Knee
- Hill Climber — Vulfpeck
Aidan Brueckner (Operations Manager):
- Mirror Reaper — Bell Witch
- Supermodel — Foster the People
- Hyperview — Title Fight
Kara Murray (News Director):
- Talon of the Hawk — The Front Bottoms
- Modern Vampires of the City — Vampire Weekend
- The 1975 — The 1975
Silvi Tela (Administrative Assistant):
- Malibu — Anderson.paak
- Ctrl — SZA
- Yesterday’s Tomorrow — Phony Ppl
Jason McMullan (Program Coordinator):
- Daft Punk & Various Artists — Tron Legacy Reconfigured
- Benjamin Clementine — I Tell a Fly
- Mike Morasky (Aperture Science Psychoacoustics Laboratory) — Portal 2: Songs to Test By
Sharan Ghai (Assistant Training Director):
- Pritam — Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Arctic Monkeys — AM
- Troye Sivan — Blue Neighborhood
What were your favorites? Come by and let us know in SU room 412!
