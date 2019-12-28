Here are the top three albums of the decade from some of our staff here at WHUS. They are in no particular order, and reflect the tastes and opinions of each board member!



Kyle Jackson (Music Director):



Random Access Memories — Daft Punk In A Million Years (SA Tour Edition) — Last Dinosaurs Currents — Tame Impala



Sasha Goldblatt (Assistant Music Director):



The Definition — Jon Bellion Melophobia — Cage the Elephant Dopamine — BORNS



Faisal Rajan (Program Director):



To Pimp A Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar The Epic — Kamasi Washington 6 Feet Beneath the Moon — King Krule



Rita Plante (Training Director):



AM — Arctic Monkeys Melophobia — Cage the Elephant Wiped Out! — The Neighbourhood



Ryan Mahoney (Live Production Director):



Terraformer — Thank You Scientist Land Animal — Bent Knee Hill Climber — Vulfpeck

Aidan Brueckner (Operations Manager):



Mirror Reaper — Bell Witch Supermodel — Foster the People Hyperview — Title Fight

Kara Murray (News Director):



Talon of the Hawk — The Front Bottoms Modern Vampires of the City — Vampire Weekend The 1975 — The 1975



Silvi Tela (Administrative Assistant):



Malibu — Anderson.paak Ctrl — SZA Yesterday’s Tomorrow — Phony Ppl



Jason McMullan (Program Coordinator):

Daft Punk & Various Artists — Tron Legacy Reconfigured Benjamin Clementine — I Tell a Fly Mike Morasky (Aperture Science Psychoacoustics Laboratory) — Portal 2: Songs to Test By

Sharan Ghai (Assistant Training Director):

Pritam — Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Arctic Monkeys — AM Troye Sivan — Blue Neighborhood

What were your favorites? Come by and let us know in SU room 412!

