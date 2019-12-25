After a few weeks away, December 18th 2019 Episode 179 Ron’s Rant: It’s winter, Who’s cleaning the rail trails and bicycle trails? On a positive side: National Cyclocross Championships. Local rider honored, Katie Compton sees the end of her 15 year reign. The Maintenance Minute: Riding on ice and snow covered trails and Roads! Content: Ron has a guest, Gannon Long Transport Hartford Assistant Coordinator at

Center for Latino Progress in Hartford. Gannon spoke out a few weeks ago about the 21 billion dollar transportation budget and the lack of attention to pedestrians and cyclists so Ron brought her on for some good conversation. Fun interview. Caller added more information about cleaning of the bike trails. Formerly form the Department of Public Works in Manchester, Calendar, thin but still happening.

