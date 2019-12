This episode of d’Archive features a conversation with Project Archivist for the Maurice Sendak Collection, Clara Nguyen, about the many facets of the collection and the man. The Sendak collection has received nothing but praise since its donation to UConn in 2018. Clara takes us on an audio tour of some of her favorite pieces from the collection as we record on-site at the Archives & Special Collections in the John P. McDonald Reading Room.

Featured Collection

Maurice Sendak Collection

logo by Melica Bloom