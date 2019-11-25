This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 22, 2019.

For the news, we covered university events acknowledging the long-lasting relationship between Native Americans and what is now UConn’s campus, the election of two UConn students to their district Boards of Education, an intersectionality and solidarity march on campus last week, and the closing of Bruegger’s Bagels and Jamba Juice in Storrs Center.

Our featured news package was produced by WHUS Correspondent Grace McFadden and covered the Benton Museum’s First Thursday Event.

UConn Students Tamanna Brar and Liliana Oliveira sat in the studio with us to talk about Thanksgiving break, working in retail, and music.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Maria Shah.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

