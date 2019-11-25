Alima celebrates 10 years at Uconn

On Sunday Nov. 17, the Alima International Dance Association celebrated their 10 years at the University of Connecticut during their Annual Fall Showcase benefitting the Sexual Assault Crisis Center of Eastern Connecticut.

The showcase took place in the Student Union Theater in front of nearly 50 people. Acts included dances by Alima, the Nubian Dance Team, UConn Irish, an A cappella performance by UConn’s “Drop the Bass,” and many others.

Alima was founded at the University of Rhode Island in 2005 and was brought to UConn by Carly Olson in 2009. Alima seeks to promote and celebrate diversity in the community through the dances of many cultures.

All photos taken by Sophia Scorziello. Be sure to click on them to view them in their best quality.