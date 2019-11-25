November 20th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 177 Ron’s Rant: Road Rage. Ned Lamont’s $21 Billion transportation bill and nothing for pedestrians and Bicycles? Really? On a positive side: Pedlinron on the local radio show talking up the Airline Trail project and what changing the trail to include Main Street will do for economic development in Willimantic. Maintenance minute: Time to think tools for the holidays ahead. Shout out to the Park Tool Company. Content: The Bike Guy, Bill Humphreys come back to visit and talk about his upcoming revisit to Ireland in June of 2020. Get to meet Phil Liggett and other cool old bike racers! The Calendar.