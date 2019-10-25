Tis the Season of apple cider donuts and spooky ice cream flavors! This week, we have Olivia Bria, Courtney Stewart, and Janjer Patel at our dining table. During our spoon feed, we talked about popular fall festivities, new food product announcements, like Dairy Queen’s new blizzard smelling fall candles, and our instagram followers favorite halloween treats.

