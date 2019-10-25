First Night brings energy and excitement to Gampel

On Friday, October 18, hundreds of UConn students and fans alike packed the seats of Gampel Pavilion to kick off the upcoming 2019-2020 men and women’s basketball season.

The night started with an electrifying performance from the spirit team and the Drumline, followed by an introduction of the players from both teams, giving attendees the chance to see their old favorites as well as meet the new talent. Coaches Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma of the men and women’s teams, respectively, also came out to loud cheers and applause.

After a three-point shootout, a dunk competition between the players, and a half-court shot contest, the event ended with a free performance from the rapper T-Pain as part of SUBOG’s Fall Concert.

All photos taken by Kara Murray. Be sure to click on them to view them in their best quality.

For more information about the events of First Night, view the news story here.