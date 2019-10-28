This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 25, 2019.

For the news, we covered the arrest of two white students who were filmed using racial slurs against black students in the Charter Oak Apartments, USG’s plan to start a task force that will address racial divides at UConn, and the Senate’s goal to encourage students to be more vocal about issues on campus.

Our featured news package this week covered the Fridays for Future sit-ins at President Thomas Katsouleas’s office in Gulley Hall, produced by WHUS correspondent Grace Mcfadden.

WHUS Multimedia Director Josh Bibbey sat in the studio with us this week to talk about his job, what inspires his work, and the WHUS department he’d like to collaborate with most.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kara Murray.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

