Escribe España: The sky’s the limit

Hola Huskies! The weeks here in Salamanca are flying by and less than 50 days from now I will be back at UConn Nation. While I am ecstatic to come home, I have taken great care in capturing the experiences that I have had thus far.



You will see that a lot of my images are of the sky. The sky’s what connects me to home. We all see the same sky, the same moon and stars even if I do six hours before you guys. I have been set on capturing the sky in its prime; it is what ties this entire world together, after all.



When it comes to the vast beauty and charm that this world holds for you to see, the sky is truly the limit.

