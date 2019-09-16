This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 13, 2019.

For the news, we covered the university’s ranking at No. 24 in a U.S. News and World Report, impeachment charges being brought against the USG Comptroller, multiple construction projects being active on the Storrs campus, as well as the sports scores for the past week.

Our featured news package was a photo gallery of the Involvement Fair by News Director Kara Murray.

UConn PIRG’s Chair Emily O’Hara and Vice Chair Jessica Gagnon sat in the studio with us to talk about how they got involved in the club, their favorite campaigns, and classes they’re taking.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Shira Tall.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

