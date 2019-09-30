September 25th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 171

Ron’s Rant: Trump delays Chinese tariff increase delayed again. Ron Talks more about tariffs and the single speed company that fought and one. On a positive side: over 100 Junior riders show up to the first of the CC series of cyclocross race in Newtown CT. Big shout out to CCAP and Jr. Racing at the Connecticut Series of Cross 2019

Mechanical minute: Keep your eyes open on recalls. Another good reason to buy your bicycle from a local retailer. Is your bike under recall? Content:2019 UCI Road World Championships

WWho will wear the rainbow stripes in the U.K. US results in the UC23 mens and Chloe Dygert Owen of Washington State blows away the women’s field in the individual TT. Snarky signs on trails, Bike fittings, and more. Events calendar.

