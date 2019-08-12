August 7th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 164

Ron’s Rant: Aero bars on a group ride. Discussion includes caller, Mike from Eastford and comments from Fran. Also Trump Tariff’s effect cost of bicycle items beginning September 1st. On a positive side: 15 Benefits of cycling: Maintenance Minute: Check that chain. And while you are at it check out the condition of the derailleurs, cassette cogs and chain rings. Special Guest Billy Dudjac. Ron and Billy talk about Billy’s work with Team Remission, life on a bike and all other things bike! Events Calendar.