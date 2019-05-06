This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on May 3, 2019.

For the news, we covered the lack of mental health assistance on campus, the introduction of a new American Sign Language Studies major in the fall, the addition of new senate seats for cultural centers and diversity groups and the restoration of a historic clock tower in Hartford.

This week, we feature two news packages. The first covers the recent Campus Clash event at UConn, produced by WHUS reporter Kate Ariano. The second covers the Take Back the Night march that was held to empower victim survivors of sexual violence, produced by WHUS reporter Andrew Smith.

Incoming news director Kara Murray sat in the studio with us to interview Daniela in return about her best and worst memories at WHUS and the stories she’s most proud of.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

