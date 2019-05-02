Play

This episode features a conversation with visual artists Mary Banas and Breanne M. Trammell about their residency at Counterproof Press in the UConn School of Fine Arts. Mary and Breanne consulted the Alternative Press Collection at the UConn Archives during their residency in April of 2019 to workshop and design visual ephemera about social justice topics. Their eye towards aesthetics in underground printing and memorabilia of the 1960s provides a unique perspective in how archives can be utilized to draw from the past to engage students about art and its role in contemporary advocacy.

Featured Collections

Fred Calabretta Collection of 1960s Memorabilia

Alternative Press Button Collection

Joe Snow Punk Rock Collection

