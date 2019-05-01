Spring Weekend’s food trucks and frightful weather were accompanied by some furry and friendly faces at the Storrs campus on Saturday during Fresh Check Day.

The initiative aimed at promoting mental health and wellness with activities at various booths scattered around the Student Union Lawn. Between stress ball making and throwing darts at a wheel to determine your prize activity, smashing a scale or finding balance in stacking rocks, there was plenty for the University of Connecticut and Mansfield communities to do.

A highlight of the attractions was the three baby cows that were brought in for attendees to pet. But the wagging tails did not stop there: a student’s dog Nymeria, community outreach dog Officer Tildy, therapy dogs Snowy and Benjamin and Jonathan himself all came out to enjoy the event.

A costumed hippopotamus bore the Fresh Check Day logo on a t-shirt while its dinosaur and elephant companions walked around and interacted with attendees at the different activity booths.

Students Kate Paine, Elizabeth Hannabach and Erin Fay showed off the canvas bags they received from UConnPIRG while freshman Abby Johnson smiled with her succulent, which she named Loraine!