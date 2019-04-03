As promised, I talked about delivery systems for natural hormone replacement therapy. Some things are best as topical creams, some are OK as pills, some are good as sublingual oils, some should go right on the spot they’re needed!

Also, while in Washington and Oregon, I went to two kinds of natural hydrotherapy! I went to Carson Hot Springs, where I got a bath in some lovely, hot mineral water, followed by a nice wrap. Then, I went to Multnomah Falls and and got splashed with a big cascade waterfall! That way, I got my negative ions, great for reducing inflammation. I talked about the different kinds of hydrotherapy, from constitutional to sitz baths, alternating hot and cold to foot baths, and much more! Easy stuff you can do with water right at home!

PORTLAND, OREGON, WASHINGTON, VANCOUVER, CARSON HOT SPRINGS, STEVENS, MULTNOMAH FALLS, HORSETAIL FALLS, COLUMBIA GORGE, HYDROTHERAPY, HOT SPRINGS, MINERAL WATER, SULFATE, POTASSIUM, MAGNESIUM, SODIUM, PHOSPHATE, CALCIUM, WATER, HOT FOMENTATION, CONSTITUTIONAL, HOT FOOT BATH, ALTERNATING HOT AND COLD