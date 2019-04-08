This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on April 5, 2019.

For the news, we covered the announcement of the lineup for the UCONNIC music festival, a new restaurant opening in Storrs Center, the UConn Women’s Basketball Team heading to Tampa for the Final Four, the construction of a new recreational field, and a lice rumor that was spreading through the Rec Center.

Our featured news package covers New Years’ celebrations for the Iranian Community at UConn, produced by WHUS Operations Manager Shira Tall.

WHUS Operations Manager Shira Tall sat in the studio to talk about the Nutmeg Yearbook, last-minute Halloween costumes, and favorite types of candy.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Ally Urban.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

