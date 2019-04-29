This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on April 26, 2019.

For the news, we covered a campus-wide power outage at Storrs, research on swapping out plastic water bottles for boxed water, the possible return of tolls to the state of Connecticut, and the planned construction of the Homer Babbidge Library.

This week, we feature two news packages. The first covers the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, and her visit to the Storrs campus, produced by WHUS reporter, Katherine Sypher. The second covers UConn Policed Department facility dog, Officer Tildy, produced by WHUS reporter, Kate Ariano.

UConn English major Alyssa Grimaldi sat in the studio with us to talk about Taylor Swift and William Shakespeare.

This episode was produced by Daniela Doncel and hosted by Maria Shah.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.





