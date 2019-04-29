By Jareliz Diaz

UConn’s second ever UConnic Music Festival featured acts from GrooveBoston, Hvn and Headliner Lil Baby.

Although Summer Walker and Sean Kingston did not attend, many students still enjoyed all the activities the festival had to offer. Floor seats became open to everyone due to the cancellations, and students were promised their refunds.

The festival included outdoor activities and food that students were able to indulge themselves in, such as food trucks from Milk Craft and Wing it On.

There were additional activities such as a meme museum where students were able to edit and add captions to displayed memes, a silent dance party where students were able to put on headphones and listen to music, and photo booths for students to take pictures in.

All photos are taken and edited by Mega Otgonbayar.